FAYETTEVILLE — Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins committed to LSU on July 5.

Atkins, 6-0, 205, while committed to LSU is still keeping his options at least somewhat open. He’s taking other visits and on Saturday he was at Arkansas. Travis Williams is his lead recruiter.

“The highlights of today was just being around coach T-Will,” Atkins said. “He’s a great man, and the head coach, and the vibes I felt today from the staff — one of the best visits I’ve been on. I actually enjoyed it, man, for real.”

Williams coaches linebackers and is the defensive coordinator. He probably couldn’t have made a better impression on Atkins.

“My lead recruiter is coach T-Will and I think he’s a great man, and actually a great coach,” Atkins said. “And I love that about him. He fits me very well.”

Atkins holds over 20 offers after previously playing football at Jonesboro-Hodge in Louisiana. In 2021 as a sophomore, he helped Jonesboro-Hodge to a Class 2A state championship. While he has ties to Louisiana and is committed to LSU where does Arkansas stand?

“Arkansas stands very good with me and actually is a contender for me to flip, and I think after this visit they have a shot for real,” Atkins said.

Atkins said he has other visits planned.

“I will be visiting Miami, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas A&M,” Atkins said.

