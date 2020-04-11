Four-star Isaac Thompson Praises Barry Odom, Sam Carter, Arkansas, Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — St. Louis (Mo.) University High School Class of 2022 four-star Isaac Thompson is one of the top recruits in both his state and nation.

Thompson, 6-1, 193, ran a 4.5 at a combine last summer. He was at Arkansas on Feb. 1 before the COVID-19 shut recruiting visits down. Barry Odom and Sam Carter were at Missouri previously and that has made the Razorbacks one of his top interests.

“It was a great visit,” Thompson said. “It was probably one of my favorite visits so far. I loved all the coaches. Coach Odom and Coach Carter were great coaches. I love it down there.”

Odom offered Thompson on Aug. 1, 2019, while he was head coach at Missouri. Then when Odom became the defensive coordinator at Arkansas he extended an offer to Thompson on Dec. 14.

“Coach Odom was probably the first coach to reach out to me so him being down at Arkansas means a lot to me with my recruiting and everything,” Thompson said. “I have a pretty good relationship with him now.”

He talked more about Arkansas which impressed him.

“When I went up there for a visit I loved it up there,” Thompson said. “It’s definitely gonna be one of my top schools I’m looking at for sure when it comes down to committing.”

Thompson has also be to three other schools for visits and obviously had several more planned for this spring and summer before the NCAA halted recruiting both on and off of campuses.

“I have been to Mizzou like three times and to Notre Dame and Iowa during the season too,” Thompson said.

Thompson has adjusted his training habits with the schools being out now and no spring practices.

“Me and my trainer we mostly just find a park or something like a parking lot,” Thompson said. “He just gets all his gear from his gym and we still work out in the parking lot or something. At least we still get a good workout in.”

Thompson admits it’s been hard to not go see colleges and have them come to his high school.

“I had a lot of visits set up so it kinda sucks they all had to get canceled,” Thompson said. “I just have to wait all this stuff is over to reschedule and find them and times to get up there.”

Thompson played both sides for his high school team last fall. On offense, he was 1 of 1 passing for 44 yards, rushed 13 times for 81 and caught 29 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Thomson had 37 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and recorded a safety. He returned a kickoff 29 yards and one punt five more yards. Thompson talked about the position colleges see him playing.

“Generally every coach is telling me I’m gonna play safety,” Thompson said. “I’m thinking safety right now. I think my size and speed means I’m gonna be a safety in college. I need to improve my technique in general and me getting stronger.”

In addition to Arkansas and Missouri, Thompson has offers from LSU, Michigan State, Baylor, Miami, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Illinois, USC, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Washington State and Arizona.