Four-Star Grant Bingham Releases Top 8 With Razorbacks Making the Cut

FAYETTEVILLE — A four-star offensive lineman in the Class of 2022 Grant Bingham has cut his 19 offers down to a Top 8 with the Razorbacks making the cut.

Bingham, 6-6, 302, plays at Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central High School. He released the eight favorites on Twitter Monday morning.

The eight are Notre Dame, Arkansas, Northwestern, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Miami (Fla.) and Nebraska. The Razorbacks offered him on Aug. 11, 2020.

Bingham is a four-star recruit with Rivals.com. They have him with a grade of 5.8, No. 225 recruit in nation, No. 30 offensive tackle and No. 2 in Kentucky’s Class of 2022.

The schools who have offered and didn’t make the eight are Louisville, Western Michigan, Toledo, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, TCU and Virginia Tech.