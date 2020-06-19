Four-Star Cornerback Ricardo Hallman Has Razorbacks in Top 4, Talks Virtual Visit, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University High School four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman is among the top uncommitted recruits in The Sunshine State.

Hallman, 5-11, 175, talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation on Friday. Hallman has a rating of 5.8 with Rivals.com, No. 28 cornerback in the nation and No. 49 recruit regardless of position in Florida. Rivals.com rates him a four-star.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues this past spring he hasn’t got to take visits like he planned. But he has Wisconsin, Arkansas, Penn State and Iowa State as his favorites at this time among is 16 offers.

Hallman talked about how his recruiting is going despite the COVID-19.

“You are right about not being able to take visits and get to schools and stuff like that,” Hallman said. “But overall it hasn’t been too bad. Coaches have done a great job with virtual visits and a great feel to the school that they can with me not being able to get up there. There’s no complaints on my end I’m just glad I’m in this position being recruited by schools. It has just been an amazing experience for me.”

The University of Arkansas did a virtual visit with Hallman. He provided feedback on how that went.

“I did it with most of the coaching staff,” Hallman said. “It was with coach (Sam) Pittman, coach (Sam) Carter, coach (Barry) Odom and also with the academic advisors as well as strength and conditioning coach (Jamil) Walker.”

Hallman obviously views Arkansas favorably with them among his four favorites.

“Arkansas is a great school,” Hallman said. “They have done a great job of communicating with me and recruiting me. Also building a relationship. I know Arkansas was able to get a new coaching staff with coach Pittman able to come in. So I know a lot about coach Pittman and I know what Arkansas has to offer. Arkansas is a great school and have done a great job building a relationship with me honestly. Just recruiting so I know I think very highly of Arkansas.”

The talented cornerback said he plans to take a visit to Arkansas when the NCAA allows recruits to visit campuses.

“Yes sir, definitely,” Hallman said.

He helped the Sharks to an 8-3 record in 2019. Hallman finished the season with 17 tackles, including 16 solo, eight interceptions including one touchdown and caught a six-yard pass on offense. He described his strengths on the field.

“Being able to be a ball hawk,” Hallman said. “I just feel like my ball skills are great. Transitioning when I was young I was on offense playing wide receiver. So it has been a great transition for me with my ball skills. Also, I’m very diverse. My on-coverage, off-coverage, whatever you want me to play I can play any technique. I also feel like my technique and the way it allows me to match up with any wide receiver, any size, any speed and just give me great versatility in my game. I can play any position in the secondary in my opinion.”

Click here for his highlights. He was offered by Arkansas on April 16.