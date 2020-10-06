Four-Star CJ Brown Has Arkansas Among His Favorites, Big Game on Horizon Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Beggs (Okla.) High School Class of 2022 four-star CJ Brown holds 10 offers including one from the University of Arkansas he received on Aug. 5.

Brown, 5-11, 180, is rated an athlete by the recruiting services, but the Razorbacks have him targeted for offense. His junior season is off to a fast start.

“It’s going really good,” Brown said. “They have got me playing cornerback, free safety and running back. Arkansas is recruiting me as a running back. I like that.”

Brown didn’t get to see Arkansas’ 21-14 win over No. 16 Mississippi State, but already had a strong and favorable impression of the Hogs.

“They’re a pretty good school,” Brown said. “They have got a very good coaching staff. That’s my favorite part about it.”

Brown talked about his strengths on the field while trying to help the Demons win games.

“I can run the ball,” Brown said. “I have good vision and I’m good on defense. I’m a natural athlete.”

In addition to Arkansas, Brown holds offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Memphis, SMU, Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU and North Texas. He talked about five in particular he likes at this time.

“It would be OSU, Nebraska, Arkansas, K-State and Baylor,” Brown said. “That’s pretty much the ones I like best right now.”

Beggs lost its opener to Tulsa Lincoln Christian, but have bounced back to win three games in a row. They have topped Chandler 28-27, Henryetta 50-13 and Okmulgee 60-0. They are currently ranked No. 3 in Oklahoma in Class 2A. Vian and Razorback commitment Solomon Wright is ranked No. 1 followed by Jones at No. 2. Brown is excited about this year’s team.

“Most definitely,” Brown said. “We’ve got a pretty good game coming up this week.”

The big game this week is Tulsa Metro Christian (3-2) heading to Beggs Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Tulsa World has Metro Christian ranked No. 5 in the state, two slots below Beggs.

