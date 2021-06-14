Four-Star Arkansas Commitment Rashod Dubinion Enjoys Himself at Monday’s Football Camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Rashod Dubinion committed to Arkansas on Feb. 13, but now is seeing everything in person.

Dubinion, 5-10, 185, and several of his teammates attended a football camp at Arkansas on Monday. Dubinion talked about his thoughts on Arkansas after seeing it.

“I like it,” Dubinion said. “It’s very great. A nice atmosphere. I had a real good time camping and touring the facilities. I saw some stuff I like.”

Are you still solid in your commitment to play at Arkansas?

“Yes sir, a 100-percent committed to Arkansas,” Dubinion said.

Are there still some schools trying to change your mind and recruiting you hard?

“No, not really,” Dubinion said.

Dubinion had 32 offers in all. Others offering him were Kent State, Maryland, Florida State, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Kansas State, Minnesota, Florida Atlantic, Michigan State, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Middle Tennessee State, Louisville, Nebraska, Georgia State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Tulane, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Purdue.

Many of the committed prospects are visiting for the Texas game Sept. 10-12. Have you set your official visit date?

“During the season, but I haven’t set an official date yet,” Dubinion said.

Jimmy Smith is Arkansas’ running backs coach and lead recruiter for Dubinion. Smith coached at Cedar Grove from 2007-2018 in various capacities. He was an assistant coach from 2007-09. Then served as offensive coordinator from 2010-12. He became the head coach in 2013 and through the 2018 season. As head coach, Smith was 67-14-1 and won state championships in 2016 and 2018. Dubinion talked about seeing Smith again.

“Real great,” Dubinion said. “He was excited to see me and I was happy to see him too.”

Dubinion wasn’t by himself. He had several teammates with him attending the camp. He said he is trying to recruit several of them to Arkansas with him.

“We’ve got basically the entire offense and defense up here,” Dubinion said.

As a junior Dubinion rushed for approximately 700 yards and 12 touchdowns. What are your goals for the 2021 season?

“We always want to win a state championship, but most importantly better ourselves and be a better team,” Dubinion said. “Playing harder than last year.”

Dubinion and his teammates are busy and will be at another SEC school on Tuesday.

“We’re going to Ole Miss tomorrow,” Dubinion said.

Rashod Dubinion🔴⚙️ | Cedar Grove High School (GA) Junior Season Highlights https://t.co/RXl3h6gxqI via @YouTube — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) February 22, 2021