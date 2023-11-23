FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has a decision to make following Friday’s game against Missouri as he will need to find a permanent replacement for Dan Enos.

Enos was fired after the 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. When Enos was fired Pittman appointed Kenny Guiton to be the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. Guiton and the Hogs immediately defeated Florida 39-36 in overtime at The Swamp. The offense wasn’t as successful against Auburn, but then bounced back against FIU this past Saturday night.

Here’s four games that would make very good offensive coordinators for Pittman.

Kenny Guiton, Arkansas

As noted two of the three games with Guiton as offensive coordinator have been wins with good showings on offense. The question is if Guiton doesn’t get the job on a permanent basis will he remain to coach wide receivers or leave? The Missouri game on Friday will be huge for Guiton. If Arkansas explodes on offense and has a big game it may be difficult for Pittman to not give the job to Guiton. If Guiton does get the offensive coordinator job it has to be determined will he remain coaching quarterbacks or move back to wide receivers. That will leave Pittman with a hire to make either for wide receivers or quarterback coach.

Buster Faulkner, Georgia Tech

Faulkner has 18 years of experience including 11 as offensive coordinator. He’s in his first season at Georgia Tech and has turned what was a dismal offense into a very efficient unit. Faulkner came to Tech after winning two national titles in three seasons as an offensive quality control assistant for quarterbacks at Georgia (2020-22). He has ties to Arkansas having coached at both Arkansas State and UCA. Prior to his three-year stint at Georgia, he spent the previous 10 seasons as offensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2019), Arkansas State (2016-18), Middle Tennessee (2011-15) and Murray State (2010). His 11 seasons as a coordinator also includes a season as OC at Valdosta State in 2008. He also coached quarterbacks at Central Arkansas in 2009, coached QBs at Valdosta State in 2007 and was a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2006. Certainly one to keep eye on. Sources indicate that he was on Pittman’s short list when he opted for Enos.

Sean Lewis, Colorado

He started the season as offensive coordinator for Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, at Colorado. However, he was demoted later in the season despite some very good offensive showings for Colorado. The Colorado team is similar to Arkansas in that they have a very good quarterback, but have trouble protecting him. Shedeur Sanders may have been hit more than KJ Jefferson. But the line woes with Colorado was more growing pains, first year with Sanders and not having time for Coach Prime to get his recruits in place, than anything Lewis did. At least to this outsider who has watched multiple Colorado games that is my take. Lewis is an experienced head coach and could provide someone with experience for Pittman to lean on at times like he did with Barry Odom.

Brennan Marion, UNLV

Would Pittman hire Marion away from Odom who is his friend? Probably so since it’s a business and honestly it will be hard for Odom to keep Marion since it will very likely be multiple schools coming after him. Would UNLV promote Marion to head coach if Odom left for another job? Mississippi State is among the schools that have been linked to Odom to some degree. Marion is the architect of the innovative “Go-Go Offense” and brings experience as offensive coordinator at two previous schools. He only got the UNLV job when Bobby Petrino left after a few weeks for the job at Texas A&M. Marion came to UNLV from Texas where he served the 2022 season as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Marion, like Lewis, will likely be considered for head coaching jobs by a few schools as well.

