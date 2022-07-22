By Otis KIrk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had four players named to the preseason All-SEC team on Friday morning.

Center Ricky Stromberg and safety Jalen Catalon were named to the first team while linebacker Bumper Pool landed on the second unit and offensive lineman Brady Latham third squad.

Stromberg started all 13 games blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game. Stromberg totaled 873 snaps at center on the year, allowing only three sacks and getting penalized just eight times all season.

Catalon only played in six games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He still finished eighth on the team in total tackles (46) with 1.5 tackles for loss. His four pass breakups tied for third most on the Razorbacks.

Pool led the Hogs with 125 tackles last season with 45 solo. He is among college football’s premier tackling machines, totaling the second-most stops (320) among all FBS defenders since 2019, and enters the 2022 campaign with 349 career tackles.

Latham started all 13 games, lining up primarily at left guard. He played in 890 snaps and held an 81.7 pass blocking grade throughout the season, posting seven games with a pass blocking grade of 80.0 or higher according to Pro Football Focus.

The Razorbacks were picked third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Texas A&M. They were picked ahead of Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.