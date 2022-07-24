By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Fans anxious to see some Arkansas prospects won’t have to wait long once the high school season starts.

The Friday, Sept. 2, date is full of options to watch prospects play. Here’s a look at four games around the state on the night that offers you an opportunity to see some prospects in action.

Bixby (Okla.) at Har-Ber

Bixby is coming off a 13-0 season that saw them win a state championship while Har-Ber is trying to bounce back from a 3-8 mark in 2021. The Spartans are obviously led by the Hasz twins who are committed to the Razorbacks in the Class of 2023. Four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and wide receiver-defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180, are back to try and help Bixby to another dream season. In 2021, Luke caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan caught 24 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns and then on defense had 28 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss and 12 pass breakups. He also returned punts. Senior quarterback Luke Buchanan, 6-1, 190, is one to watch for the Wildcats. As a junior, Buchanan completed 199 of 333 passes for 2,827 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 122 times for 776 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, senior linebacker Ross Haney, 5-9, 175, isn’t big, but he produces. Last fall, he had 129 tackles and four sacks. Haney and his teammates will need to know where the Hasz brothers are at all times.

Little Rock Christian at Shiloh Christian

This should be a classic and contend for one of the best games all season. Little Rock Christian brings Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 220, to the battle. White has offers from Arkansas and others all over the country. As a sophomore, White completed 128 of 236 passes for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. White also rushed 92 times for 483 yards and five touchdowns. White and the Warriors were 10-3 last season. Little Rock Christian has two of the best linebackers on one team in the state. They have seniors Holt Chappell, 6-3, 205, and Ben Ridings, 5-9, 195. Chappell had 124 tackles and eight for loss last fall. Ridings had 96 tackles, three sacks, intercepted two passes and recovered a pair of fumbles. The Saints have two outstanding quarterbacks of their own. Senior Eli Wisdom, 6-0, 175, has offers to UCF and Tulane. As a junior, Wisdom completed 188 of 307 passes for 2,991 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 121 times for 1,021 yards and 18 touchdowns. Sophomore Garyt Odom, 6-0, 170, has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Purdue, UTSA and others. He quarterbacked the freshman team to a 9-1 record in 2021. Senior JT Odom, 6-2, 220 is a talented linebacker for the Saints who had 25 tackles in 2021 and is committed to be a preferred walk-on recruit to Arkansas. Garyt and JT are the sons of Arkansas’ defensive coordinator Barry Odom. Shiloh Christian also has such standouts as junior running back Bo Williams, 5-10, 195, senior wide receiver Bodie Neal, 6-1, 180, senior two-way lineman Thomas Reece, 6-1, 265, senior defensive end Cooper Darr, 6-4, 245, and senior linebacker Noah DeJarnatt, 6-0, 215, as well as others. The Saints were 13-2 in 2021.

North Little Rock at Fayetteville

The Charging Wildcats are coming off a 10-3 and have high expectations again. Class of 2023 defensive end Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253, is committed to Arkansas. The talented defender played at Jacksonville in 2021. He has already accepted an invite to the All-America Game in San Antonio, Texas, in January. Senior Robert Burgess, 6-2, 230, lines up at the end opposite Rhodes. He’s also a player. Fayetteville was also 10-3 in 2021. Junior Drake Lindsey, 6-4, 210, moves in to the quarterback spot. Senior linebacker Brooks Yurachek, 6-0, 215, is a talented player. He had 58 tackles in 2021 and is the son of Hunter Yurachek. Senior Caleb Young, 6-4, 275, is someone to watch this season as well. North Little Rock took a 14-7 victory in this game in 2021.

Bentonville at Conway

Bentonville was 8-3 in 2021 and is one of the teams considered a possibility to win it all this fall. Senior offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-4, 320, is one of the best in the state and committed to the Razorbacks. Su’a can dominate a game from his spot. One of the players he blocks for is senior running back Josh Ficklin, 5-10, 200, is also one of the best in the entire state. As a junior, Ficklin rushed 216 times for 1,529 yards and 23 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver C.J. Brown, 6-1, 185, caught 31 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns. Senior defensive tackle Trevor Martinez, 6-3, 320, is one of the leaders on defense. He also spends time on offense. Conway was 9-3 in 2021. Junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo, 6-2, 190, is a talented left-handed passer. Omolo passed for 2,626 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore while also running for 293 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Jamarion Carr, 5-9, 170, ran for 1,356 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. Senior defensive lineman Kelgin Thomas, 6-0, 270, had 50 tackles in 2021. Conway won this contest 55-41 in 2021.