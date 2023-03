FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The NFL Draft is just about a month away and former Razorbacks had one last chance Wednesday to show scouts what they can do.

At Arkansas’ pro day, we got to see Jake Bates, Latavious Brini, Dorian Gerald, Terry Hampton, Jadon Haselwood, Bijhon Jackson, Matt Landers, Tyson Morris, Drew Sanders, Jordan Silver, Ricky Stromberg, and Dalton Wagner.

For all of the post-Pro Day interviews; head to the video above.