Former Razorbacks Heading to NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

FAYETTEVILLE — After only getting two players drafted by NFL teams now some former University of Arkansas football players will get a chance to play professional football as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive lineman T.J. Smith, 6-3, 293, is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith signed with Arkansas out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High School. In 41 games at Arkansas, Smith started 32. He finished with 76 tackles, including 20 solo, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries.