Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett arrested

by: Kate Jordan

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Well-known football quarterback, Ryan Mallett has been arrested.

Mallett is accused of driving while intoxicated. His BAC level was .08.

He was arrested before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Springdale near the intersection of New Hope Road and AR-112 where he was involved in a car accident, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department.

Mallett was cooperative with police.

Police have yet to release any additional information.

The 31-year-old, who played from 2008-2010 at Arkansas, was arrested March 2009 in Fayetteville for public intoxication. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor.

