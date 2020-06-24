Former Razorback paying it forward with 14U Summer League team

When you ask the players of the Perfect Timing 14u Blue Team what they remember about their coach Jared Gates, you’ll get answers like, “that home run he hit in Omaha,” or “this one diving catch he made.”

The former Razorback made quite an impression on them while he was playing college ball, and now he’s taken his knowledge to the little league field to help teach them the game of baseball.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into it,” says Gates after his team won a double-header on Saturday in Huntsville, “But I fell in love with the guys and fell in love with what they do. This is one of my favorite summers yet.”

“He is great. Brings a lot of energy,” says one of Gates’ players Dylan Gibson, “Let’s us play our own game and let’s us have fun.”

It’s a change of pace for Gates who is used to working with older players.

“It’s a little different from coaching college guys when you are just trying to patch them up and get them ready for the season. With these guys I’m teaching them how to play the game. It’s been really fun to see them learn and grow and figure things out on their own.” adds Gates.

His players say they are excited to learn from a former Division I baseball player, and Gates has says he’s learned a lot from them as well.

“It’s kind of made me go back to my roots with the fundamentals because that is what we have been focusing on more, and learning the game. It’s helped me grow in that aspect and helped me grow in just learning how to talk to kids and interact with kids. It’s been fun and it’s been a new and fun experience for me.”