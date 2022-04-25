The former Arkansas safety touches on who gave him the nickname “Busta”, the difference between choosing a college out of high school to NFL teams choosing him based on what they have seen on film and from his workouts with specific teams. His relationship with Coach Pittman and him wanting to attend his dream college out of high school.

Brown will also be hosting a private family and friends party for this year’s NFL Draft that takes place this week. He is locked in on doing whatever it takes to be better for any team that drafts him.

The 2022 Draft begins on April 28th and ends on April 30th. Montaric is just one Arkansas prospect that will be apart of this year’s draft. Treylon Burks, Myron Cunningham, John Ridgeway, & Grant Morgan are more names that could be called to be apart of NFL organizations this week.