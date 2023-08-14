Former Razorback running back Alex Collins has died.

Pig Trail Nation has confirmed through multiple sources the news of his passing.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Collins died in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday after he hit an SUV.

Collins is from Planation, Florida where he was a stand out running back at South Plantation High School

Some of Collins’ former teammates took to social media to share memories and condolences. Jonathan Williams, who shared a backfield with Collins, said on Twitter,

“Alex single handedly pushed me more than any other player that I’ve ever played with. We were a great tandem and I will always appreciate the time we put in together.”

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement that said in part, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.”

Collins was drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent 5 years in the league, three years with Seattle and two with Baltimore.