FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback All-American golfer Nicolas Echavarria shot a bogey-free 66 in the final round at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to finish tied for fifth place at 17-under, which propelled him to 20th in final tour standings to secure his PGA Tour card for next season.

According to the University of Arkansas, this marks the third straight year that a Razorback has graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour, joining Sebastian Cappelen in 2020 and Taylor Moore in 2021. Razorbacks David Lingmerth and Austin Cook also used the Korn Ferry Tour finals to remain on the PGA for next season.

Lingmerth secured his spot among the top 25 after he won last week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, which was the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs. Cook tied for fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour playoff opener—the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron—which was good enough to secure his spot among the top 25.

In addition to his tie for fifth in the finals Sundy, Echavarria had five top 10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour during the regular season, including top-five finishes at the Club Car Championships in April and the BMW Charity Pro-AM in June. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and won twice on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2018.

Echavarria was a 2013 honorable mention All-America and 2016 GCAA All-America Scholar. He was a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll (2013-16). He graduated from Arkansas in 2016 with a degree in international business.