Former Hogs discuss Eddie Sutton’s election into the Naismith Hall of Fame

Former Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball head coach Eddie Sutton is one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sutton is scheduled to be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Mass. during festivities August 28-30, 2020.

Several former players have been very vocal about the legendary head coach finally getting into the Hall of Fame after having to wait for the call on his election. We spoke with former players Darrell Walker, Charles Balentine and Ron Brewer Sr. on Saturday. Former assistant coach Pat Foster also gave his thoughts on Sutton’s election into basketball’s highest honor.