FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Razorback basketball player Reggie Chaney has died at 23 years old, according to the Houston Cougars Men’s Basketball Team.

Chaney began his collegiate career with the Hogs, playing for Mike Anderson his first season in 2018-19 and then for Eric Musselman in 2019-20.

He then transferred to Houston where he finished up his collegiate career.

Chaney was set to begin his professional career in Greece this year.

Former Arkansas Razorback & Houston Cougar Reggie Chaney was set to begin his professional hoops career in '23-24, but he's passed away at age 23 it was reported just minutes ago; another former Hog lost too soon, Chaney was AAC 6MOY at Houston; RC's smile always big & friendly https://t.co/zpB05WrDSc — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 21, 2023

His former teammate, Mason Jones, posted this about the news on social media.

“Pls give Reggie his flowers … if only y’all knew what he was really going through .. just a kid from Tulsa .. going to miss you brotha fr .. real life brotha , roommate and one of the realest guys you will ever meet !” Jones wrote.

Musselman also put out this statement on social media:

“The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

Chaney averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the two seasons he was at Arkansas.

We have no details on the cause of death at this time.