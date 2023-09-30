One thing former Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams wanted to do when his playing days were over was get into the management side of athletics.

Williams earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance and a Master of Science Degree in Operations management at the University of Arkansas. He became a Marketing Intern with the Dallas Cowboys before becoming a Co-Founder of Milk & Honey Sports in Dallas, TX.

Williams now represents Kam Curl, De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, Michael Woods, and others.

Williams joined DJ Williams on our PTN Gameday Show to talk about his career.