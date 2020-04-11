Former Hog Moses Kingsley Discusses Quarantine in Greece

Former Razorback center Moses Kingsley remains in quarantine in Greece while he waits to hear whether or not his current season with Peristeri in the Greek Basketball League is cancelled or not.

“Officially they haven’t because they are waiting on the government and the judges to see how they are going to pay the players and all this other stuff,” says Kingsley. “We went to Isreal to play and then came back and played one more game. Then the next day after that they said everyone go home. You can’t be seen in a public area. It happened so fast.”

Moses and his team were having some success in the 2019-20 season. Kingsley is currently averaging 8.6 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game in the 18 games he played in his first season with Peristeri.

“The season was going very good. We had made it to the round of 16 in the Champions League of the European League we play in. We were like third in the table of our Greek League. So we were doing good. It was kind of blow to our team because we were expecting to do more.”

For now Moses is with his girlfriend Barbara Dapic, who played Volleyball at Arkansas from 2013-16, in Greece. They are only allowed outside to get essential items.

“I’ll go out maybe one in five days or once a week to go get groceries. I finally went out today because it was really good weather. So I have to go out and walk around a little bit,” said Kingsley. “But yeah it’s been crazy here. I mean with everything going on in Europe and then heading over there. It’s been hectic here. We’re just trying to stay inside and wait for all of this stuff to pass.”

Kingsley was able to keep up with the Razorbacks some during the season and is excited about the future under Eric Musselman at Arkansas.

“Like I can’t wait. If he can do this his first year then can you imagine when he has more bodies and more experienced guys,” he added. “Guys who were sitting out this year are going to get ot play next year it’s going to be crazy. He has a crazy recruiting class coming in. I can’t wait to watch.”