FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – Right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell was promoted from High-A Everett to the Travelers roster today by the Seattle Mariners.

Campbell will work out of the Arkansas bullpen and his first appearance with the Travelers will be his Double-A debut.

Overall, this season, Campbell has a 0.82 ERA in 33 innings over 19 games (four starts) with 35 strikeouts, 10 walks and a .159 opponent batting average.

Prior to this season, Campbell had accumulated only 19.1 innings as a professional. Those all came last season with Everett over five games. He did not pitch in 2020 due to the cancelled minor league season and did not pitch professionally after being drafted in 2019.