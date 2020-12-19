Former Bentonville RB Preston Crawford Heading to Arkansas as PWO

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bentonville running back Preston Crawford is heading to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

Crawford, 6-0, 200, will enroll at Arkansas at midterm. He helped Bentonville to an 11-1 record in 2019. He graduated from Bentonville in 2020 and spent the past semester at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Crawford talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Razorbacks.

“The reason I chose Arkansas was because I’ve been a Hog fan ever since I was like 5 or 6 years old,” Crawford said. “I’ve always wanted to go to Arkansas, I just felt like it’s home for me.”

Now that you are set to be a Razorback, what does it mean to you?

“It means a lot, when I got the phone call I was emotional because I worked very hard for this opportunity and I’m very thankful for it,” Crawford said.

As a senior, Crawford rushed for 1,100 yards. He talked about his strengths at running back.

“As a running back I feel like I have great vision, patience, I can pass block, I can catch out of the backfield,” Crawford said. “Obviously there’s some stuff I need to polish up but I feel like I’m a solid good all around back.”

Arkansas runs an up-tempo offense under Kendal Briles. Crawford will be coached by Jimmy Smith in Briles’ offense and is excited about the opportunity.

“I feel like I could fit in well with the Arkansas offense, they have all the pieces they need to be a great offense, I love everything about it, the fast pace, the RPOs, and just paying attention to every little detail,” Crawford said.

He joins Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley, 6-2, 195, and Miami (Fla.) Columbus long snapper Francisco Castro, 6-1, 220, as preferred walk-on commitments for the Class of 2021.

