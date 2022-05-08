By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star JD Notae has been invited to participate in the annual 2022 NBA G-League Elite Camp, according to a partial list of invitees obtained by Hogville.net.

Roughly consisting of 40 NBA Draft eligible players currently not projected to be selected or on the fringes of selection in the upcoming draft (June 23), the G-League elite camp is 5-on-5 competition in front of NBA and G League scouts, general managers, and other personnel decision-makers slated for May 16-17 in Chicago, which runs in lock-step for a couple of days with the NBA Draft Combine (May 16-22 in Chicago), a more in-depth auditioning platform for 60-70 draft-eligible players who are projected to be in line for draft selection.

Typically less than a handful of top performers from the G League elite camp are invited to remain in Chicago to participate in the combine, but that’s the goal for Notae and all of the G League elite camp participants. If Notae can earn a spot in the combine, he will join his Arkansas teammate from the past two seasons, Jaylin Williams, who to date remains eligible to return to the Hogs if he withdraws from the draft by the June 1 deadline.

At minimum, being part of the 40 or so to be invited to the G League elite camp means even if Notae goes undrafted he is likely to make an NBA team’s Summer League roster as well as get an opportunity to play in the 2022-23 G League season if he does not land with an NBA team. Those opportunities could also lead to an NBA/G-League two-way contract, a la the path of former Arkansas stars Mason Jones and Daryl Macon.

Notae (6-2 guard, native of Covington, Ga.) declared for the draft on April 3, and at the time he announced he was hiring an agent which meant forgoing his option to return to Arkansas for a final season in ’22-23.

Notae was invited and briefly took part in April in the prestigious annual Portsmouth Invitational in Virginia for select seniors who are pursuing careers in professional basketball. Notae played in only one game at Portsmouth, finishing with 16 points (6-of-19 field goals, including 2-of-8 from 3, and 2-of-4 free throws), 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in 26 minutes in his team’s 105-103 loss. Notae did not compete in the event after that initial appearance.

Notae has also been invited to participate in an “international combine” to be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area beginning Monday, May 9.

For more on Notae’s decision to declare for the draft as well as his accomplishments at Arkansas, see my Hogville.net article below that was published on April 3 …

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

From April 3, 2022 …

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas senior guard and 2021-22 Associated Press third team All American JD Notae announced via Instagram on Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility in ’22-23 to sign with an agent and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

“I have decided to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft,” Notae declared in his Instagram farewell message that was three paragraphs long.

Notae (6-2 guard, native of Covington, Ga.) — All SEC first team in ’21-22 and the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in ’20-21 — is projected by NBADraft.net as the 47th overall pick (mid-second round) in its most recent mock draft, while NBAScoutingLive.com recently proclaimed Notae’s projected draft range is “2nd round to undrafted.”

Notae was the SEC’s second leading scorer in ’21-22 at 18.3 points per game and the league leader in steals at 2.3 per contest while contributing 4.6 rebounds (ranked second among SEC guards who stood 6-foot-2 and under) and 3.7 assists (tops on the team and ranked 12th in the SEC). He shot 39.6% from the field, including 29.7% from 3, and 77.4% from the free throw line.

Late in the season he became the 45th player in the school’s history to reach the career 1,000-point scoring mark as a Hog, and he finished one point shy of reaching 2,000 career points in two years at Arkansas and two years at Jacksonville combined.

As the team’s leading scorer, primary ball-handler and facilitator, and playmaker defensively via steals, Notae led Arkansas to a final record of 28-9 in ’21-22, including 13-5 for fourth place in the SEC before the team made a run to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in late March.

In’ 20-21, Notae was a double-figure scorer off the bench and helped the team to a final 25-7 record, including 13-4 for second place in the SEC before the team made a run to the NCAAT Elite Eight.

Notae played his first two seasons at mid-major Jacksonville before transferring to Arkansas three years ago. Had he returned to Arkansas, he would have gained an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s covid-19 exception granted to all D1 players.