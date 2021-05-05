Former Arkansas QB, Ryan Mallett, Taking Another Shot at the NFL

The last time Ryan Mallett took a live snap in the NFL was back in 2017. Some may have thought Mallett was ready to hang it up and call it a career. But that’s not the case.

“I feel like always in the back of my mind, I always had something left in the tank,” says Mallett. “It would just take the right kind of opportunity.”

That opportunity, is The Spring League.

It’s a developmental football league, to fill the void during the early parts of the offseason. Having played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and the Houston Texas, Mallett is one of the most notable names on the rosters. However, he’s also one of the oldest as well.

“I’m probably the oldest guy here,” says Mallett. “But I’ve run some of these offensive schemes in other places before so I feel good about that.”

His previous experience in the NFL is definitely an advantage. But getting back into the swing of things can be difficult for some. Not for Mallett though.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lacked in the confidence department as far as how I feel I can play the game so I think I’m still ready to go.”

Mallett has already been named the starting quarterback for the Generals and will play in his first Spring League game on Saturday at 2pm on FOX.