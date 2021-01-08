Former Arkansas Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Arkansas Communications.

FAYETTEVILLE — As first reporter by Rivals.com, senior linebacker Deon Edwards has entered the transfer portal.

Edwards was a fifth-year senior from Clermont (Fla.) Lake Minneola High School. He came to Arkansas in the Class of 2016.

This season, Edwards played in five games, had two tackles and recovered a fumble. He finishes his Arkansas career with 18 tackles, including 10 solo, 2.5 for loss and the fumble recovery.

He came to Arkansas as a safety, but switched to linebacker. He is able to play a sixth year at another school because of the NCAA allowing all seniors an extra season due to COVID.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Trending Stories