Football Recruiting Notes Including New RB Offered by Hogs, Bentonville LB Adds Offer and Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offered Enterprise (Ala.) Class of 2021 three-star running back Josh Mccray on Wednesday night.

Mccray, 6-2, 210, announced the offer on Twitter.

He also holds offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Troy, UAB and Tennessee. Scott Fountain is recruiting him for the Hogs along with Jimmy Smith and Kendal Briles.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/NfG7JFCD8K — Josh Mccray™️ (@goatmccray5) November 26, 2019

RB/LB @goatmccray5 getting 425 pounds on his first lift of the squat test. #HokaHey pic.twitter.com/3QUs4O1iC2 — Enterprise Football (@EHS__Football) February 20, 2020

Cole Joyce Nets New Offer

Bentonville Class of 2021 three-star linebacker Cole Joyce, 6-0, 220, is still pulling in offers at a fast clip.

Joyce tweeted out an offer from Houston on Thursday.

Extremely honored to receive an offer from The University of Houston!!!💯@CoachJGrant @coachbrianearly pic.twitter.com/PokhE61wem — Cole Joyce (@Colejoyce42) March 26, 2020

The Cougars join Missouri State, Louisville, UCF, Liberty, Arkansas State, SMU, Bowling Green, Tulsa, UAB and Louisiana-Monroe offering the speedy Joyce.

He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1 and was at the the Elite Camp this past summer that was held by the Razorbacks.

2018-2020 highlights! Middle Linebacker 6’0 220 3🌟 – https://t.co/COjctOO23j — Cole Joyce (@Colejoyce42) February 4, 2020





Landon Jackson Top 12

Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2021 four-star defensive end Landon Jackson is among the best in the nation at his position.

Jackson, 6-7, 245, was at Arkansas this past summer during a cookout. He was part of the Class 4A Division 2 state championship team that finished 15-1 in 2019. The lone loss was to Carthage 35-14 on Oct. 4. They defeated Wimberley 35-21 on Dec. 20 in AT&T Stadium to capture the state title.

Jackson is looking at Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Texas, Washington and Ohio State.