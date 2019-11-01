Football Recruiting Notebook Including Hogs Hosting Official Visitors, Much More

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is set to host four official visitors this weekend.

The Razorbacks are hosting Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back Mike Harris, 6-1, 180; Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland linebacker Aaron Moore, 6-2, 220; Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal offensive lineman Brady Ward, 6-8, 310; and Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva wide receiver Connor O’Toole, 6-4, 205.

Harris is set to arrive in Fayetteville today since his 9-1 team hasn’t started the state playoffs yet. He was a teammate of Arkansas freshman running back A’Montae Spivey on last year’s state championship team at Phenix City Central. Harris is capable of playing cornerback or safety in college. He has a long list of offers and the Hogs are hoping to capture his commitment.

Ward is a big offensive lineman who can play guard or tackle. Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and others have offered. Ward and his teammates face Robertsdale (Ala.) on the road tonight and then he will either leave after the game or early Saturday for Fayetteville. His team is 6-3 on the season.

Moore is a talented linebacker who has helped his team to a 9-0 record. They host Minnville (Tenn.) Warren County tonight. Moore, who is trying to help his team to a repeat state title, has 42 tackles, including 22 solo, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, one recovered and a blocked punt so far this season. Arkansas is the leader over such schools as Missouri, Oklahoma State and others. Moore came to Arkansas’ cook-out this summer and also visited on March 9 at Prospect Day.

O’Toole also came to Arkansas’ cook-out during the summer. O’Toole will arrive at Arkansas on Saturday. His 7-2 team plays host to Clovis (N.M.) tonight. O’Toole has several offers and has the Hogs, Washington State and Baylor high on his list. O’Toole is capable of also playing tight end or linebacker in addition to wide receiver. Very versatile athlete.

Suffield (Conn.) Academy Class of 2020 cornerback Khari Johnson, 6-0, 184, is visiting the Hogs this weekend on an unofficial visit. It’s possible an offer could go his way. He plays on both sides of the ball for his 7-0 team. He has caught 25 passes for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He has eight carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Johnson has 35 tackles, 27 solo, one tackle for loss, three interceptions including one returned for touchdown, 10 pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. Suffield Academy doesn’t have a game this week.

Jacksonville 2021 defensive tackle Tyas Martin, 6-4, 315, is making unofficial visit to see the Hogs as well. He was recently offered by Virginia. Martin attended the lineman camp at Arkansas in June. Jacksonville is 2-6 on the season and hosts Marion tonight.

Arkansas currently has two players from Magnolia (Texas) High School on its roster including wide receiver Mike Woods and punter Reid Bauer. Class of 2021 offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff, 6-6, 265, has a long list of offers including one from the Hogs. He will make the trip to Fayetteville as well. He and his teammates are 5-3 on the season and host Magnolia West tonight.

Iowa Park (Texas) 2021 athlete Cirby Coheley, 6-4, 195, is taking an unofficial visit to see the Razorbacks this weekend. Coheley and his teammates are 7-1 on the season and tonight they host Bridgeport (Texas).

Houston (Texas) North Shore Class of 2021 offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, 6-4, 345, is a highly-recruited offensive guard. He is the teammate of Arkansas running back commitment John Gentry. Roberts has ties to Arkansas and will be at the game on Saturday. North Shore is 7-1 and hosts Beaumont (Texas) United tonight. Roberts has offers from schools all over the nation.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson Class of 2021 wide receiver Tre Roberson, 6-3, 185, will also visit the Hogs. Thompson is 8-1 and has a bye this week.

Visiting Memphis

Two of the top Class of 2021 recruits in Arkansas will be visiting Memphis this Saturday for the game against SMU. Mena tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, and Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 280, were both standouts at football camps at Arkansas this summer.

Brotherton will return to Arkansas next weekend for the Western Kentucky contest. He holds offers from Memphis and Mercer. In addition to Arkansas, he’s also getting a lot of attention from Arkansas State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Enjoyed myself at Arkansas state this weekend 🐺🤘 pic.twitter.com/d8U5LfUDa2 — Mason Brotherton (@brotherton8234) October 29, 2019

He visited Arkansas State last weekend for their 38-14 win over Texas State. Mena is 6-2 on the season and hosts Subiaco tonight while Wynne, also 6-2, has a road game at Forrest City.