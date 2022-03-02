FAYETTEVILLE — June will be a busy month for the football staff at the University of Arkansas as they host various camps.

The camps is a tool the coaches use to teach fundamentals to prospects as well as identify some recruits they eventually offer or already have and get to work with them.

The first camp will be on June 11 and for youth in grades 3-8. It’s the type camp that allows the young athletes to learn some valuable fundamentals as they advance in school.

The Hogs will host two camps on June 12. One will be a Specialist Camp with Scott Fountain and others working with kickers, punters and long snappers. Arkansas will also host a Prospect Camp that day as well. This is the type camp where a recruit can show his skills to the Arkansas staff. For instance, Lakeside Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell came to one of these type camps last summer, was offered and now is committed to sign with the Razorbacks. Arkansas will also hold another Prospect Day on June 24.

A team camp will be held on June 15. The staff will host high school camps on June 16, 17 and 18.

Two more camps will be held on June 22. A Lineman Camp and 7-on-7 Camp will be that date.

Registration is live at http://arkansasrazorbackfootballcamps.com.

Several current and former Razorbacks earned their offer at these camps.