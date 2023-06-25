FAYETTEVILLE — Leesburg (W.V.) Tuscarora Class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal has been to Arkansas for unofficial visits, but his official trip this weekend was his best.

Westphal, 6-9, 335, talked about what impressed him the most while at Arkansas.

“”It was amazing,” Westphal said. “It was jam-packed full of information, activities — it was a great visit.”

What was the highlight?

“A lot of the finer details of the program, like life after football, more from an education standpoint,” Westphal said. “Obviously I already knew about the football aspect, training, practice, all of that. But it’s just the finer details.”

Westphal is known to like Clemson and has also seen Florida and Georgia. He described what the visit did for Arkansas’ chances of landing him.

“Definitely made the decision a little bit harder,” Westphal said. “It made the decision harder, for sure.”

What did the staff do to make that decision harder?

“I had my meetings today with Coach (Cody) Kennedy and Coach (Sam Pittman) Pit,” Westphal said. “But day one, I was at coach’s table for dinner. Sat down and talked. It was just getting to know them. They’re definitely one of my favorite kind of coaching staffs and rosters in college football.”

Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton was his player host. Westphal described what Singleton told him.

“We went out, had a great time,” Westphal said. “He was talking about ‘Hey, the reason why they paired us together is because if you came here, when you start playing, I’m going to be the quarterback you’ll be blocking for.’ So I think that’s why they paired me and him up together.”

Westphal has a tentative date for a decision.

“It’s going to be, I’m guessing, July 10,” Westphal said. “That’s kind of the right day. I get back from vacation on July 7th, so that gives me some time to get that done.”