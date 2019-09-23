Five Tidbits From Arkansas’ Coaches on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost to a non-conference team on Saturday night in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and that left the team searching for some answers.

On Monday, Chad Morris, Joe Craddock and John Chavis met with the media to discuss the loss as well as look ahead to Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

Here’s five tidbits from the three coaches.

Joe Craddock on Offensive Line Letdown Saturday Night — “I think that is something to ask them. I agree. I thought they played pretty well against Colorado State, and not so well the other night. I don’t know what it was, I really don’t. I think that is something you’ll have to ask them. I honestly felt like Colorado State’s defensive line was better than San Joses and obviously we didn’t go prove that in the game.”

Craddock on Winning Toss, But Taking Ball Instead of Deferring to Second Half — “I’ll take the ball whenever we can get it. As an offensive coordinator, I’d love to have the ball, but I’m not the head coach and the head coach makes that decision. I love what we’re doing, so if Coach says we are going to take the ball, I’m happy to get the ball, if Coach says we are going to differ, I’m happy to defer. So, whenever we get it, I’ll be ready.”

Chad Morris on Some Injured Razorbacks — “We feel that Colton (Jackson) should be back. He was out there yesterday. We feel like that Treylon Burks should be back. We’ll know… While he wasn’t out there yesterday, he should be back tomorrow. Busta (Montaric Brown) will be back. He was out there yesterday. Jordan (Jones) was not. He’s still day-to-day right now. Yeah, [De’Vion Warren] was not out there yesterday. He’s in concussion protocol right now.”

Morris’ Message to Fans After Bad Loss — “Look, it’s unacceptable. It’s completely unacceptable and it’s embarrassing. I’m embarrassed. I hurt for our fans. I hurt for our players. I hurt for our coaches. I hurt for our program. I hurt for our university. That performance is not who we are. We’ve got a choice now. We can either dwell on it or we can do something about it. If I know these players and I know these coaches and I know what they stand for, they’ll do something about it and they’ll respond. I will be totally shocked if they don’t. They will respond.”

John Chavis on Containing Kellen Mond in 2018 — “Our guys got ready to play. That means a lot. You can have a great scheme, but if your guys aren’t ready to play. Our kids were ready to play. We kept it simple and that’s what we’re trying to do now. But as far as Kellen Mond he’s a talented guy. He can beat you with his arm, can beat you with his feet. He’s got a great group of receivers that have been around him for awhile and know what to do. They know how to get open and he can get them the ball. So it’s gonna be a big challenge to get him where he’s not comfortable. Because if he’s comfortable back there he can make anyone look bad.”