Five Things to Take Away From Sam Pittman’s Zoom Conference

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman participated in his Monday Zoom conference despite testing possible for COVID-19.

Pittman answered several questions about his situation with COVID, but also talked about other subjects. Here’s five things other than the COVID information to take away from that conference.

Eric Gregory Improving

Redshirt freshman defensive end Eric Gregory had five tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and an interception in Arkansas’ 24-13 victory over Tennessee Saturday night. Pittman likes Gregory’s growth at defensive end this season.

“I really thought that he played well early,” Pittman said. “And then I thought he had two or three games in there where I just didn’t see that same, quick twitch. That same explosiveness off the football. And then I saw a little of it at A&M, and then this game here, they tried to flip the ball out a couple of times on him. Didn’t block him and tried to mis-direction and flip it to his side, and he ran them down both times. Obviously, picked the pass. He had a really nice game. We need him to.

“I keep forgetting that he’s young, because he’s such a big, good-looking kid, you know? But he’s getting better, handling his gap better. He’s one of the bigger guys we have on the D-line, so we need him to continue to improve. And he has.”

Which Hurricane?

Pittman was asked about the threat of another hurricane in Florida much like the threat before the Auburn game. He took the chance to joke how dangerous the University of Florida team they will face is.

“You talking about a hurricane from the University of Florida or a real hurricane?,” Pittman said. “There’s two of them. They are really, really good. I understand, I am teasing. They’re really good football team. We’re gonna keep track of the hurricane obviously and those things. They shift and move quite a bit but we’ll keep track of that on a regular, daily basis. You look at them offensively they’ve scored 41 against Missouri, 44 against Georgia, 51 on Ole Miss and 38 on A&M. I mean they’ve got so many weapons offensively. Everybody talks about Trask and they should because he’s outstanding. Then you look at (Kadarius) Toney, (Kyle) Pitts, (Trevon) Grimes, (Dameon) Pierce and (Jacob) Copeland. They’ve got so many guys…backs out of the backfield. They do as good a job as anybody in the country running their backs out of the backfield and throwing the football to them. I’m not talking about just a flair route. I’m talking about running them deep, running them across the middle, running them outside. They’re doing a really good job with protection. I think this is the best I’ve seen Florida’s offensive line look in sometime actually. They’ve got an outstanding offensive line coach.

“On defense, they’re getting bigger. I think the key to them is (Tedarrell) Slaton, the on the inside, the nose guard. They got the transfer from Georgia, Brenton Cox, who’s playing really well. Jeremiah Moon has been there forever, No. 7. What they have is they’ve got enough big guys on the inside to stop the inside part of the run. They will get after you on third down. I think you’re going to have to chip, you’re going to have to help on their defensive ends to protect for Feleipe (Franks) to have enough time to throw the ball. Then Ventrell Miller has been there for a long time and can run and hit. I think, to me, he’s the best player on that defense. Where people’s trying to attack them is in the secondary. I don’t really understand that because you haven’t seen a lot of teams make a lot of big plays. Ole Miss made some nice plays on them, but they’re a top-five, top-six team in the country for a reason. Very, very talented and of course Coach (Dan) Mullen is as good an offensive mind as there is in the game.”

Noah Gatlin

Pittman was asked when he might get the injured Noah Gatlin back? Gatlin is a redshirt sophomore offensive tackle.

“Well, not today,” Pittman said. “Maybe we can get him back on Wednesday. Maybe. We need him, obviously. But I would say Wednesday at the earliest.”

Feleipe Franks Heading Back To Florida

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks spent his first four years of college football at Florida. On Saturday night he will play there for the first as the opposing quarterback.

“To be honest with you, that’s the most disappointing thing about this darn COVID, because I wanted to go back there with him,” Pittman said. “To this point, that’s the most disappointing thing. But he’ll play well. Feleipe knows how confident we are in him, and I think he’ll play well. He’s got the demeanor, the mentality to handle going back to Florida. He knows he’s a valuable part of our offense, but we have other parts. I think he just knows if he goes and does his job well, we’ll have an opportunity to move the ball and score some points. But I am excited for him to go back, and obviously I hope I’m able to go with him.”

Pittman was asked about the criticism Franks took at Florida?

“Well, Arkansas hasn’t treated him that way,” Pittman said. “Arkansas hasn’t been critical of him, and they shouldn’t be. The guy came in here and has done a great job for us. I don’t know if Florida was or not, but I know we haven’t been. Everything I say to Feleipe Franks is positive. Everything. Even if it’s negative, I find a positive way to say it because I believe in him. The team believes in him. And if he feels that I think he’s a better football player. So that’s our approach with him. He’s deserved that. He’s earned that. Honestly, I think he’s real proud of coming here because of the way fans have treated him.”

Kyle Trask

Franks’ replacement at Florida is Kyle Trask. He is having a very good season as well. Pittman talked about him on Monday.

“Lot of confidence and a lot of help,” Pittman said. “I mean, the guy can throw any ball, but he has some outstanding skill players. I mean, they’re outstanding. But, he’s getting rid of the ball, he’s getting good protection and the guys are getting open. And he doesn’t have to hold the ball long. I mean, he’s not holding the football because obviously knows where he wants to go, he’s got guys that can get open, and he’s throwing the football and it’s hard to get to him. Georgia had a hard time getting to him, and Georgia’s a really good defense. Played a lot of man coverage, and if you play man coverage they’re going to pick you apart. But I understand you have to play man, you have to play zone, have to play two-, you have to play three-, I get all that stuff, two-man. But, you’re going to have to mix it up on him because if they understand what you’re doing it’s difficult to stop them.”