Five-Star Recruit Gentry Williams Has Razorbacks Among His Top 10

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star athlete Gentry Williams saw his junior season cut short due to tearing an ACL in his right knee, but it hasn’t hampered his recruiting.

Williams, 6-0, 170, released his Top 10 schools on Monday night with the Hogs making the cut.

He also had Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Nebraska, USC, Michigan, Georgia, Florida and Missouri on his list.

Williams is a wide receiver and defensive back. Arkansas holds a commitment from his teammate Class of 2021 cornerback Keuan Parker. He injured his knee on Sept. 4 in the second game of the season against Del City (Okla.) High School. That was a game Booker T. Washington won 15-13.

In two games, Williams rushed five times for 71 yards and a touchdown, caught eight passes for 70 yards and registered one tackle on defense.

Williams is one of the fastest recruits in the country. In the ninth grade, he was the gold medalist in the 400 meters. He also competes in the 200-meter sprint and is a member of the 4×100 relay team.

