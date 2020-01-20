Five-Star Broderick Jones Reflects Back on Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Lithonia (Ga.) five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones left Arkansas Monday following his weekend visit.

Jones talked about the Arkansas visit and paid a compliment to Sam Pittman.

“I caught up with a couple of guys from last night that had been here,” Jones said. “I talked to a couple of them. Me and Sam Pittman have a relationship. I got to talk to him. That was a good deal and I saw his wife. That’s like another family to me. I feel like I’m at home down here.”

Jones committed to Pittman and Georgia on April 26, 2018. But Jones didn’t sign early with the Bulldogs following Pittman’s departure. Georgia is still in it.

“Next weekend I plan on going to Georgia and the following weekend I go to Auburn,” Jones said. “We’ll see what they have in store and then we’ll go from there.”

What has Pittman told you about his vision for the program at Arkansas?

“Coach Pittman is a great guy,” Jones said. “I feel like he can be a great coach. I feel like he can get anything accomplished that he wants. I think he’s gonna get the program rolling and get it on the ball. I’m waiting to see what he has in store.”

Ty Clary was the player host for Jones. He talked about what the visit did for Arkansas’ chances.

“It opened my eyes,” Jones said. “Arkansas’ not really on the map like that. I found out Arkansas Football is the only thing in the state. People are very crazy about Arkansas Football and it’s a big state. So the atmosphere will be crazy on game day. That will be a wonderful experience.”

Jones is one of the nation’s top players regardless of position. With ESPN, he’s ranked the No. 13 prospect in the nation. He is No. 18 with Rivals and comes in at 19 with the 247Composite.

Thank you @DemetricDWarren for the wonderful experience and selecting me as one of the top 10 players out of #future50 pic.twitter.com/txvUK4gwl0 — Broderick Jones (@millionairemov3) January 4, 2019