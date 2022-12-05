FAYETTEVILLE — The AP has released its All-SEC team and five Razorbacks have been selected.

The list includes three gaining first-team honors. The trio named to the first unit are running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders. The second unit including a pair of offensive linemen, guard Beaux Limmer and tackle Dalton Wagner.

Sanders is a sophomore who carried 219 times for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Stromberg was a four-year starter who had 44 starts in his career. The former four-star Tulsa (Okla.) Union standout has announced he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and won’t play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Sanders topped the Hogs in tackles with 103 including 40 solo and 13.5 for loss. Sanders also had 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one. The 2022 season was his first with the Razorbacks after transferring in from Alabama. If Sanders opts to enter the 2023 NFL Draft he’s expected to be one of the first linebackers chosen.

Limmer and Wagner were mainstays on the offensive line along with Stromberg. Wagner used his COVID season in 2022 and has 28 starts heading into the bowl game. Limmer also has 28 starts as he prepares playing Kansas in the bowl game. Limmer has been a guard the majority of his career, but could find himself at another position in the bowl game according to Sam Pittman.

“Certainly Beaux Limmer,” Pittman said. “I think part of his future is going to be at center as well, so this would be a good time to get him reps at that position.”

Arkansas will face Kansas on Dec. 28 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.