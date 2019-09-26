Five Keys for Arkansas to Turn Football Season Around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is 2-2 on the season when many thought they might be undefeated at this point and no worse than 3-1.

They now have an eight-game season remaining and will likely be the underdog in seven of those games. Fortunately for Arkansas the games aren’t played on paper or point spreads. If that was the case they would have easily beaten San Jose State this past Saturday.

On Wednesday, Chad Morris talked about what the balance is between putting the San Jose State game behind them and get ready to give Texas A&M their best shot.

“I think it’s a lesson learned from everybody in that regard where our program is,” Morris said. “You’ve got go learn to deal with success as well as you deal with adversity and how you prepare. Once something happens good or bad you’ve got to put that behind you and you’ve got to be able to prepare and lock in. It happens across college football each and every week. If you’re not ready you’ll get your tail kicked.

“We got beat. So we can mope about it or do something about it. That’s the only thing that matters right now how we’re gonna respond because of it. We had a great day yesterday and I anticipate a great day at practice today. We’re gonna go down there Saturday we’re gonna give everything we’ve got.”

So how does Arkansas give itself the best chance to turn the season around? Here’s five thoughts on things that would help.

Play With Great Effort Four Quarters

Arkansas still has three games left on its schedule against teams that are currently undefeated. What Arkansas has to do in all eight games is something it didn’t do this past weekend and that is play with great effort for four quarters. For whatever reason(s), Arkansas wasn’t prepared to play in the first half on Saturday night and it cost them a victory.

Win Turnover Battle

Arkansas lost the turnover battle on Saturday night and in the end it proved too much to overcome. Nick Starkel threw five interceptions. Arkansas isn’t good enough to give the ball away like that and win games. Junior safety Kamren Curl had a nice interception for Arkansas, but that was their only takeaway for the night. John Chavis has a goal in place of getting three each game. Whether Arkansas gets three or not, they can’t afford to give the ball away and win any of the remaining games.

Balance Offense Some

Arkansas attempted 50 passes on Saturday and that’s too many. They rushed for 131 yards against the Spartans. Arkansas has got to make sure Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley get more touches and the offensive line has to clear some holes for them. Obviously, one reason for the 50 passes on Saturday was Arkansas’ 24-7 deficit at halftime. Arkansas rushed for 215 yards against Colorado State and attempted 35 passes. That is more what the offense needs to look like to be successful.

Make Offenses Earn What They Get

The defense has been giving up far too many big plays this season. They have got to make offenses earn what they get. Colorado State scored on a 75-yard run on the second play from scrimmage. They also had a 75-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Hogs gave up 503 yards of total offense to San Jose State. They hit a 50-yard pass on the Hogs on the first play from scrimmage and would have scored had the receiver not tripped and fell. Arkansas has gotten to tighten up the defense and force teams to earn what they get. They did an excellent job of that in last year’s Texas A&M game. Not getting pressure on the opposing quarterback and then giving up some large cushions in the passing game doesn’t equal success.

Offensive Line Has Got to Win Its Share of Battles in Trenches

Too many times Starkel was under pressure on Saturday night and that was with San Jose State rushing three many times and dropping eight. That can’t happen. The running lanes weren’t there many times, but they have to find a way to get Boyd and Whaley some openings. When the offense becomes one-dimensional teams are gonna pin their ears and come after Starkel. That is why the offensive line has got to be able to create some holes for the backs so they can keep opposing defenses honest.

This is by no means the only things Arkansas can do to play better, but it’s five things if they do it gives them a better chance at winning. The Hogs are getting ready to play some very good teams and they may do all of the above and still not win, but at least that gives them a shot.