Five High School Games to Watch in Arkansas on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Once again, there’s some very good high school games around the state with college prospects in them.

Here’s a look at five games involving some Arkansas prospects this week.

Bryant at Fayetteville — Could be one of the better games in the state, but Bryant is a powerful team. They are led by Arkansas commitment Catrell Wallace at outside linebacker. Wallace and his teammates have outscored their opponents 80-14 in the first two games. They beat Benton 42-14 and Bentonville West 38-0. Wallace isn’t the only Bryant player though. Quarterback 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter is committed to Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks. Running back Ahmad Adams is committed to Arkansas State. Versatile Jake Meaders can play wide receiver or quarterback. Fayetteville is 1-1 on the season and has talent, but will have to play its best game to hang with Bryant. Linebacker Quade Mosier is committed to UCF. Wide receiver Connor Flanningan caught 102 passes for 1,695 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. 2021 running back Kameron Ingram is the son of Arkansas’ Kenny Ingram. Fayetteville has two talented quarterbacks in Hank Gibbs and Quinn McClain. The Pick: Bryant

Camden Fairview at Joe T. Robinson — The Senators are 2-0 on the season and loaded with talent. None more highly recruited than 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris. He has a long list of offers including Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and many more. Among the other talented Senators are 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston, 2020 linebacker J.T. Towers, 2021 running back Hunter Smith, 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr. and 2021 lineman D.J. Withers. The Pick: Joe T. Robinson

Hazen at Marked Tree — Get there early because this one could be over pretty quickly. Hazen is 2-0 and the defending state runner-up in Class 2A. Marked Tree is winless on the season. Blayne Toll is committed to play defensive end at Arkansas. He is Hogville.net’s No. 1 player in the Class of 2020. Outstanding prospect who can play quarterback, tight end and defensive end for his high school team and excel. The Pick: Hazen

West Memphis at Wynne — This game is basically a toss-up. Wynne is the home team and is 1-1 on the season, but their lone loss was at Arkadelphia. That’s against a team many would lose against. Wynne has 2021 offensive tackle Terry Wells who was outstanding at an Arkansas camp this past summer. Wynne also has 2021 fullback and tight end Materius Ross who is a solid player. West Memphis has linebacker Kendarrius Moore who is committed to Tulane. They also picked up some talented players from Memphis area prior to the season including 2020 offensive lineman Chris Morris, 2022 quarterback Tevin Carter, 2021 defensive tackle Terry Carter and two others. The Pick: Wynne

Pine Bluff at Har-Ber — The Wildcats at 1-1 this season having lost to Pulaski Academy (as would many teams) and then topped Russellville. This is a very talented offensive team and getting JaJuan Boyd to play defensive back was huge. He was one of Springdale’s best players last season. He is Class of 2020 as is wide receiver Hunter Wood, the son of Coach Chris Wood. The younger Wood is a very good wide receiver. 2021 tight end Errington McRae holds some college offers and is being eyed by the Hogs and others. 2020 running back Jay Burns and Boyd are both committed to Bowling Green. The Pick: Har-Ber