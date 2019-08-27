Five High School Games Inside State on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first week of high school football is here with the games having started Monday and concluding on Saturday.

There’s several good games to see this week, but Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation will take a closer look at five to be played on Friday night.

Owasso (Okla.) at Bentonville West

The Wolverines are coming off a 7-5 record in 2018. Among the five losses was a 56-40 setback at Owasso. Bentonville West gets Owasso to come to Centerton this year and is hoping to avenge that loss. A couple of key players for the Wolverines is linebacker Jonas Higson, 6-2, 220, and two-way lineman Jadon Muskrat, 6-4, 280. Both are Class of 2020 prospects. Muskrat played his junior season at Choctaw (Okla.) High School. He’s committed to Tulsa, but several schools are still evaluating him. Higson had 117 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2018 at linebacker. He played wide receiver on offense in 2018, but may see more action at running back this fall. The headliner for Owasso is Class of 2020 running back Isaiah Jacobs, 5-10, 195, who holds offers from several major colleges including the Razorbacks. As a junior, Jacobs rushed 157 times for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Cross County at Hazen

Arkansas commitment Blayne Toll, 6-5, 247, is the headliner in this game. He is rated the state’s top prospect in the Class of 2020 by Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation. Hazen is coming off a 13-1 state runner-up season. They opened the 2018 campaign with a 26-20 victory over Cross County. Toll plays both ways for the Hornets, but will be a defensive end with the Razorbacks. He is joined by a couple of outstanding running backs. Tarrell Penn, 5-10, 215, rushed for 1,675 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall while Ay’Jon Green had 1,602 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Penn and Green will also double at linebacker.

Springdale at Joe T. Robinson

The Senators finished 12-3 last season and was state runner-up. They fell to Springdale 48-28 in the season opener last fall. Class of 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, has a long list of offers despite just being a sophomore. He is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris. A few other names to watch are 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 205, 2020 quarterback-linebacker J.T. Towers, 6-4, 210, and 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr., 6-0, 196. One to watch in future for Springdale is Class of 2021 offensive tackle Jesus Almaraz, 6-4. 315. The Bulldogs were 7-4 in 2018.

Little Rock Catholic at Jonesboro

The Hurricane finished 7-5 in 2018. They are led by Class of 2020 defensive end Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 225, who is committed to the Razorbacks. As a junior, Stewart finished with 98 tackles, 71 unassisted, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one interception, three forced fumbles and four recovered ones. Class of 2021 quarterback Cross Jumper, 6-2, 195, who is committed to Tennessee for baseball, passed for 2,413 yards and 28 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last fall. He also rushed for 707 yards. The Rockets won this game 34-17 last season.

Bryant vs. Benton, Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium

The Salt Bowl was stopped early last season due to an incident off the field. Bryant won the shortened game 28-14 and went on to finish the season 11-2 and state champion in Class 7A. Class of 2020 outside linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 215, has Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Virginia at the top of his list of colleges. He will be at Arkansas on Saturday for an unofficial visit. In 2018, Wallace had 79 tackles, two sacks and three blocked kicks. Class of 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter, 6-1, 190, is committed to play baseball for Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks. In 2018, he completed 33 of 68 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns with a couple of interceptions. Class of 2020 wide receiver Jake Meaders, 5-10, 175, caught 46 passes for 597 yards and five touchdowns last fall. Benton was 10-3 in 2018.