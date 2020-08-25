Five Future Predictions for Key Arkansas Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite the football season growing nearer by the day, the University of Arkansas staff is still recruiting hard.

The Razorbacks have 18 commitments for the Class of 2021 and three for 2022. As the college and high school seasons grow nearer the commitments have slowed down, at least temporarily, but that could obviously change at any time.

Here’s five predictions for prospects sought by the Razorbacks. This is a new article that will run once or twice a week from this point forward.

This is predicting where a prospect will commit to, but not when he will announce unless that date has been set.

Cameron Ball, DT, 6-5, 302, Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities, 2021 — He will announce his college decision on Sept. 22 which is his father’s birthday. Everything points to Ball being completely open among his finalists still as far as his decision. He is hoping to visit Arkansas on his own before making a decision. He had 57 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one as a junior. He narrowed his decision to Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Arizona State and Tennessee. Prediction: Arkansas

Andrew Chamblee, OT, 6-7, 295, Maumelle, 2022 — He holds offers from at least 11 different schools. The Power 5 ones are Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan State, Nebraska, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and TCU. This kid has the size, talent and intelligence to dominate a game. Unlimited potential and will only get better. Prediction: Arkansas

James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 201, Little Rock Parkview, 2022 — A big-time prospect who is one of three players at Little Rock Parkview holding an Arkansas offer. The two in the Class of 2021 have both pledged to the Hogs. Jointer is anxious to show his talents this fall after last season was cut short due to a knee injury that required surgery. Brad Bolding considers him an elite running back and I certainly agree. He holds at least 13 offers. The Power 5 offers are Arkansas, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Kansas and Missouri. Prediction: Arkansas

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 205, Ashdown, 2023 — A talented player who was offered in the ninth grade by Sam Pittman and his staff. Arkansas has had good success recruiting Ashdown with Montaric Brown considered among the elite defensive backs in the SEC for 2020. The sky is the limit for Easter who also has been offered by Kansas. Prediction: Arkansas

Kaiden Turner, LB, 6-1, 217, Fayetteville, 2022 — He holds offers from the Razorbacks, Kansas and Indiana. As a sophomore, Turner finished with 87 tackles, including 38 solo, four for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and a recovered one. Prediction: Arkansas