FAYETTEVILLE — San Jose State offensive tackle Fernando Carmona has canceled his scheduled visit to Arkansas and chose Arkansas.

Carmona, 6-5, 315, visited Arkansas Wednesday through Friday. He was at UCLA last weekend and then canceled a scheduled visit to Auburn for this weekend.

Carmona chose the Hogs over UCLA, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.

Carmona, who started 24 games, helped SJSU become the third-best (27th nationally) rushing offense in the country this season as well as protecting Cordeiro’s blind side.

“​​Fernando Carmona is one of the best young leaders I’ve ever seen on a football team,” (Brent) Brennan earlier this season to the East Bay Times.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman is second to none dude,” Carmona said. “He’s very himself. You can tell the entire visit. He’s just a ball of joy. His wife is an amazing lady. I had a great time with Coach (Eric) Mateos and all the guys that have been a round so it’s been an amazing time.“

Carmona is the fifth recruit from the transfer portal to choose the Hogs. He joins Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, Boise State quarterback Taylen Williams, Eastern Michigan tight end Andrew Paaske and Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter.