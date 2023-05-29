SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (arkansasrazorbacks.com)– Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira capped his Razorback career Monday afternoon in the fourth round of the 2023 NCAA Championship, played at Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course.

His day started with a playoff hole early Monday morning to advance to the fourth round and, later in the day, shot a 1-over-par 71 to finish tied for 40th (66-74-75-71=286 / +6).

In the morning, Fernandez de Oliveira learned he would be in a three-way playoff (with two players advancing) after Ohio State beat Texas Tech in a team playoff. The individual playoff started on hole 18. Fernandez de Oliveira ripped his drive dead center and hit his approach to 15 feet. Matthew Comegys (Texas Tech) missed the green short and chipped long. Colorado’s Dylan McDermott hit his approach shot long and in the back bunker. McDermott splashed out of the bunker to a few inches from the cup and would take par. Comegys long putt missed and he was in with a bogey. Fernandez de Oliveira’s putt snuggled up close to the hole and he tapped in for par to end the playoff as he and McDermott advanced.

Fernandez de Oliveira opened his final round on hole 10 and he opened with a par. He birdied the par-5, 11th and ran off three straight pars. He moved to 2-under with a birdie on 15, only to give that shot back on the 16th hole. He responded with a birdie on 17 and closed his front nine with a par for a 2-under 33. On his back nine, Fernandez de Oliveira had six pars and three bogeys to shoot 38 for the nine and +1 (71) for the round.