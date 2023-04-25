NORMAN, Okla. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading his team to a 33-27 victory last summer, Razorback senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was selected by the committee to once again represent Team International at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced today by the Golf Coaches Association of America on GOLF Channel.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup will be played June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club, which is located just south of Ligonier, Pa., and was the home course for Mr. Palmer.

Last summer, Fernandez de Oliveira was the only player from Team International to post a 4-0 record to lead his team to the 26th Arnold Palmer Cup, played at Golf Club de Genève in Switzerland. Tied at 18-18 over the first three rounds, Team International won 15 of the 24 final day matches to secure the win. Fernandez de Oliveira’s 2022 Arnold Palmer results:

Day 1: Mixed Fourball – teamed with Julia Lopez Ramirez to defeat Gurleen Kaur/Walker Lee (USA): 1-Up.

Day 2: Foursomes – teamed with Josele Ballester to defeat Jake Doggett/Travis Vick (USA): 1-Up.

Day 2: Mixed Foursomes – teamed with Julia Lopez Ramirez to defeat Calynne Rosholt/Cole Sherwood: 2&1.

Day 3: Singles – defeated Johnny Keefer: 4&3.

Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina) is the reigning Latin America Amateur Champion, is 27th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and becomes the first South American to make the Palmer Cup team twice.

Fernandez de Oliveira is the fifth Razorback (eighth total appearances) from the men’s program to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup. He was the first player from Argentina to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Razorbacks to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup include:

2010: David Lingmerth (Sweden) for Team Europe.

2011 – 2012 – 2013: Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) for Team Europe.

2018: Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico) and Maria Fassi (Mexico) for Team International; Alana Uriell for Team USA.

2018 – 2019: Dylan Kim for Team USA.

2019: Kaylee Benton for Team USA.

2021: Julian Perico (Peru) for Team International; Brooke Matthews for Team USA.

2022 – 2023:: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina) for Team International.

South Americans to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup:

2019: Ivan Ramirez (Colombia / Texas Tech).

2020: Sofia Garcia (Paraguay / Texas Tech).

2001: Julian Perico (Peru / Arkansas).

2022: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina / Arkansas) and Fred Biondi (Brazil / Florida).

2023: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina / Arkansas).