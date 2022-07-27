PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rising Razorback senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is ranked 10th on the preseason PGA TOUR University Velocity Global ranking for the Class of 2023, it was announced today.

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The rankings for the 2023 class began in week 23 (June 7-13) of 2021 and will go through the final round of stroke play at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.

The top-five players in the final standings will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and be exempt into all open, full-field events through the conclusion of the regular season. Players will also be exempt into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Players who finish 6-15 in the standings earn membership on either PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and will be exempt into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In addition to being 10th on the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Fernandez de Oliveira is currently ranked 30th on the WAGR after a stellar 2021-22 campaign, including:

· All-American.

· Led Team International to a win at the 2022 Palmer Cup (was only player on Team International to go 4-0).

· Fred Haskins Award Finalist.

· PING All-Central Region.

· All-SEC (2nd team).

· South America Amateur Champion.

· Latin America Amateur Runner-Up.

· European Amateur Top 5.

· #1 amateur in Argentina and #2 amateur in South America (trailing PGA TOUR University #1 Fred Biondi, who is #21 in the WAGR).

· Jackson T. Stephens Cup Champion … Won his first collegiate event.

· His 70.88 season stroke average led the team and ranks 3rd-best in school history.

· His 22 rounds of par or better ties for 4th-best on the school’s single-season list … In his two years at TCU, he posted a combined 28 rounds of par or better.

· Had eight career top 20’s (compared to seven combined in two years at TCU) and nine rounds in the 60’s (compared to seven combined in two years at TCU.

· Had six top 10’s including his first three career top 5’s and a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championship … Only had three career top 10’s in two years at TCU.

· Led the team by being its top finisher five times, including the NCAA Regional and NCAA Championship.

· Recorded his first career hole-in-one (at Blessings Collegiate Invitational).

· Helped Arkansas win twice and place ninth at the NCAA Championship, the program’s best finish since 2009.

PGA University Preseason Top 25

1 Fred Biondi (Florida)

2 Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech)

3 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M)

4 Austin Greaser (North Carolina)

5 Travis Vick (Texas)

6 Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt)

7 Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois)

8 Dylan Menante (North Carolina)

9 Patrick Welch (Oklahoma)

10 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Arkansas)

11 William Mouw (Pepperdine)

12 Rasmus Neergard-Petersen (Oklahoma State)

13 Ross Steelman (Georgia Tech)

14 Brian Stark (Oklahoma State)

15 Palmer Jackson (Notre Dame)

16 Barclay Brown (Stanford)

17 John Keefer (Baylor)

18 Sam Choi (Pepperdine)

19 Ricky Castillo (Florida)

20 John DuBois (Florida)

21 Yuxin Lin (Florida)

22 Archie Davies (East Tennessee State)

23 Ben Carr (Georgia Southern)

24 Ryan Burnett (North Carolina)

25 Derek Hitchner (Pepperdine)

