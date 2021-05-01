Feleipe Franks Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former Arkansas quarterback, Feleipe Franks, went undrafted but has signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks is signing with the #Falcons, according to his agents @OSMG_LLC. One of the most surprising players to go undrafted, Franks is very talented and very raw. An intriguing project. pic.twitter.com/V6F6nVK7Fc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Franks only played at Arkansas for one year but made a huge impact on the team. Finishing the season having completed 155 of 228 attempts for 2,017 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine games. He also blew his career completion record out of the water with a 68.5% mark over his nine-game stretch and averaged 8.9 yards per attempt, over one full yard more than his previous career-high in a full regular season.

Prior to Arkansas, Franks spent four years at Florida as the Gators quarterback. His career in Gainesville started off a bit rocky but Franks shined under head coach Dan Mullen in the 2018 season and lead the team to a 10-3 record.

During the third game of the 2019 season, Franks suffered a season ending ankle injury which is when Kyle Trask got a chance to prove himself, and he did. Franks would eventually enter the transfer portal and join Sam Pittman in his first year at the helm of the Arkansas football program.