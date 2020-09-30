Feleipe Franks Ranks Ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson in a Category

FAYETTEVILLE — Feleipe Franks ranks ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in one category according to Pro Football Focus.

Franks, who was with Florida at the time, but is now the University of Arkansas’ starting quarterback, has the deepest pass attempt since 2015.

Deepest pass attempt since 2015:



Feleipe Franks (2017) – 66 Yards

Patrick Mahomes (2015) – 63

Lamar Jackson (2017) – 62



Franks’ attempt was 66 yards while Mahomes’ went for 63 yards and Jackson’s 62. Mahomes and Jackson are now two of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL.

This past Monday night, Mahomes and Kansas City topped Jackson and Baltimore 34-20. Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech while Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy at Louisville.

Mahomes was named the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player, 2019 Super Bowl MVP and Super Bowl LIV Super Bowl champion. Jackson was named the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Franks completed 19 of 36 passes for 200 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Georgia on Saturday in his first game as a Razorback.