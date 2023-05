Tuesday afternoon, the University of Arkansas confirmed sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo was injured in a car accident Monday morning.

The Football team posted this on their Twitter page:

pic.twitter.com/ZCTjehvNLw — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) May 2, 2023 A spokesperson for Arkansas said the accident happened south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on I-49.

According to a Crawford County accident notice, they responded to a two car rollover accident 8:15am at mile marker 35.2, and reported injuries at 8:18am. The scene was cleared by 9:24am.