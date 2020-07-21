Fayetteville’s Kaiden Turner Excited for Offer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville High School Class of 2022 three-star linebacker Kaiden Turner was offered by the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Turner, 6-1, 217, becomes the ninth prospect inside the state in the Class of 2022 to get an offer from the Razorbacks. Turner talked about what the offer means to him.

“It meant so much getting to stay home close and having the option to play here,” Turner said. “A big SEC school. I feel like coach (Sam) Pittman can turn this program around if he wants to. I know he does want to. Who doesn’t want to win? Just awesome and super excited.”

Turner recapped how the offer on Tuesday came about from Pittman and Rion Rhoades, the linebacker coach at Arkansas.

“Me and coach (Casey) Dick and coach Rhoades we have all been talking to each other a little bit,” Turner said. “Today, coach Rhoades had me call him. He reached out to coach Dick because he still can’t call me. I talked to coach Rhoades a little bit and he said I’m gonna get coach Pittman on the phone.

“That was when I was like I think it’s about to happen. I got super excited. Coach Pittman was like, ‘We can really see you helping us win a national championship and we want to keep you in the state so I’m gonna offer you a scholarship.’ I was like that is crazy. I started getting goose bumps. He was like how do you feel? I was coach I’m freaking out man. I was super excited.”

Turner talked about what it means to be one of the nine in the state offered by Hogs.

“We have some studs,” Turner said. “Me and JJ (Hollingsworth) we go way back. I used to go to Greenland actually and we used to play together. Me and Isaiah (Sategna), we are pretty tight obviously going to the same school. The Class of 2022 we have a lot of studs and potential to be a bigger class.”

As a sophomore, Turner finished with 87 tackles, 38 solo, four for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and a recovered one. He described what he brings to the game at linebacker.

“I move really well in the box like laterally and side to side,” Turner said. “I play really fast. I show up the ball and I wreak havoc.”

In addition to the Razorbacks, Turner has offers to Kansas and Indiana. Any timeline for when you might make a decision?

“I don’t,” Turner said. “Whenever God tells me it’s the right time to commit and once he tells me what the right school is that’s when it’s going to happen. Me and my family want to make sure it’s the right decision for me.”

Former Fayetteville players such as Dre Greenlaw and Brooks Ellis have gone on to be outstanding linebackers at Arkansas. Turner talked about what it would be like to the next.

“That would be awesome,” Turner said. “I’ve talked to Dre Greenlaw a couple of times. He’s a stud. For me to be in the position he was. Everybody knows Dre. Big-play Dre and he’s a big play. For me to be in the same spot and be a big play like that for the Arkansas Razorbacks that’s crazy….super huge.”

Ellis came before Turner, but he laughed when asked about the comparisons.

“Funny you say that everybody says I remind them of Brooks Ellis,” Turner said. “I’ve actually never seen him play or never talked to him, but everybody that I come in contact with that knows a lot about football say, ‘You look just like Brooks Ellis and you act just like him.’ Everyone says that.”

Fayetteville was 6-6 in Dick’s first year as head coach at the school. Turner is excited about what 2020 brings to the team.

“We can be really good,” Turner said. “We just have to buy into what the coaches say. Last year we had a hard time. Like the last four games our defense I think was the best in the state. That’s because we all bought into what the coaches had to say. If we can get both sides of the ball to buy in and play a 100-percent every single down of the game we can be really good.”