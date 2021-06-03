Fayetteville Regional Teams Get in Practice at Baum-Walker Stadium on Thursday

The Fayetteville NCAA Baseball Regional is set to start Friday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium with Arkansas taking on New Jersey Institute of Technology at 2 p.m. Nebraska and Northeastern are set to play at 7 p.m. All four teams got in practice sessions on the field at Baum-Walker on Thursday. We have photos and videos of the workouts courtesy of the University of Arkansas for you below:
