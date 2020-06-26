Fassi Leads After Round 2 at NWA Charity Classic

Former Razorback golfer Maria Fassi leads after two rounds at the Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic in the WAPT Tour event at the Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Fassi fired an 8 under par opening round on Wednesday to bring the lead into Thursday where she shot one over to sit at -7 two shots ahead of amateur Alexa Pano.

Fassi will enter the final two rounds slated to be played at the Bella Vista Country Club on Friday and Saturday looking to win her first professional tournament. She finished second at the Hurricane Classic in Anna, Texas two weeks ago in the first tournament back for the WAPT following COVID-19 postponing two plus months of the season.

Also in the tournament are current Hog Brooke Matthews who sits in a tie for 13th at +2. Former Hogs Jordy LaBarbera is in a tie for 51st at +11 and Dylan Kim is in a tie for 57th at +13.

On the men’s side being played at the Bella Vista Country Club Arkansas senior William Buhl is in a tie for 12th at -11 following up his 7 under first round with a 4 under on Thursday. Former Hog Alvaro Ortiz shot six under in round two to move up to a tie for 31st at -7 entering the final two rounds on the men’s side.

Round three play gets underway on Friday with the women teeing off starting at 7:30 a.m. Matthews tees off on hole 1 at 8:20. LaBarbera goes off hole 10 at 8:30. Kim is also starting on hole 10 at 8:50. Fassi is in the final group going off hole one at 9:10 a.m.

On the men’s side Buhl will tee off on hole 1 at 12:40 on Friday afternoon. Ortiz is set to get his third round started at 12:20 on the 10th hole.