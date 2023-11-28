LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Hog head coach Bobby Petrino could be back up on the Hill after multiple sources confirm he will be Arkansas’ offensive coordinator next season.

The hire comes after a very difficult season and an ongoing search for the perfect person for the position who also understands Arkansas.

Bobby Petrino was the Arkansas head football coach from 2008 through 2012.

It has been more than 10 years since Petrino has been at Arkansas, and fans online have been reacting to the news Tuesday.

Some fans have said this is what the team needs to be able to win, as well as this giving Arkansas an edge they have been missing for years. Former players like Tyler Wilson said they are all in.

“It was looming for the last couple of weeks right, what do we do offensively and then how does that affect Sam Pittman, and today the news just I think summarizes what Arkansas fans needed to hear,” Wilson said.

“It looks like we are trying to do something, it’s definitely a Hail Mary hire, you got to go get the guy that’s going to be willing to be the offensive coordinator and really develop the players, but also take charge in helping with gametime decisions,” Hog fan Caleb Parker said. “I think Bobby Petrino is that guy.”

Both of them talked about the struggle of this past season offensively and how they think this could mean a bright future for Razorback football.

KARK 4 News is still waiting for official confirmation from the university on the hire, but Petrino has posted a video of his granddaughter calling the Hogs, as well as changing his location in his bio on X to Fayetteville.