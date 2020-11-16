Ewert Garners SEC Freshman of the Year, Harter Named SEC Coach of the Year

Birmingham, Ala. – SEC cross country awards for the 2020 season included a pair of honors for the Razorback women’s team with Taylor Ewert selected as the Freshman of the Year and Lance Harter named Coach of the Year.

Ewert becomes the 11th Razorback to earn the award since 2001 and Arkansas has claimed the honor four of the past five years. Ewert produced the top times by a freshman during the fall season at 5,000m and 6,000m race distances.

“What is a credit to Taylor is she never lost perspective, she ran to her abilities and her race,” said Harter. “She started with a win in her first race and was always a major contributor to our team which remained undefeated throughout the season. She capped that off at the conference championship being the first freshman across the line.

“Her consistency is something that excites us all for the future. Taylor has a lot of upside in this sport.”

In placing 10th at the SEC Championships, Ewert was the top freshman finisher with a time of 20:21.6 and earned second team All-SEC honors. Teammate Corie Smith was the second freshman finisher, placing 16th in the meet, in 20:38.4.

“Taylor runs with great pride as an individual, but she is the consummate team player and definitely wants to be a contributor to help our team be as successful as possible,” noted Harter.

No. 1 Arkansas claimed its 21st league title in cross country and extended its current SEC championship streak to eight consecutive titles. Over the past eight seasons, seven different schools have finished as runner-up to the Razorbacks in the SEC cross country meet.

This marks the 21st SEC Coach of the Year honor for Harter in cross country and his 40th coaching honor in the league among all three seasons (21 cross country, 11 indoor, 8 outdoor).

On Sunday, Harter was announced as part of the 2021 induction class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, marking the fifth Hall of Fame he has been named to over his esteemed coaching career. Harter is also in the USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame as well as the Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor, Mt. SAC Relays Hall of Fame and Cal Poly Hall of Fame.

“To be selected is truly a great honor,” stated Harter. “I’ve been very fortunate to be in other Hall of Fames, but to be considered in a state that I’ve adopted in my life for 31 years now, I think this is reconfirmation that I’ve been accepted as an Arkansan, a true Arkansan.

“I’m very flattered, and I’m the one who accepts it, but I would accept it on behalf of all the great athletes we’ve been able to attract and who competed with a Razorback uniform and, especially, my assistant coaches that have absolutely done a fantastic job to gain the recognition we’ve been able to garner over the 31 years. I’m super humble and very honored that they considered me to join this great Hall of Fame.”

2020 SEC Cross Country Awards

Women’s Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas Women’s Runner of the Year: Mercy Chelangat, Alabama Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Taylor Ewert, Arkansas Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Samantha Drop, Georgia

